Slime kits recalled due to chemical hazard

Health Canada has recalled several toy slime kits because of a chemical hazard.

The recall involves the ‘DIY Shake Slime’ kits because they don’t meet safety requirements when it comes to boric acid content, which can be toxic to kids if it’s ingested.

The recall involves seven slime kits in various colours and may also contain confetti or glitter.

Approximately 9500 of them have been sold in Canada since last December. So far there have been no reports of injuries.

For more information, consumers may contact CLS Sales Inc. by telephone at 1-416-321-9009, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm (EST).