‘Skilled pilot’ makes emergency landing in farmer’s field: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police is giving credit to a pilot after he successfully made an emergency landing in Paris, Ont.

Police say a 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were flying in a Cessna 150 shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the plane experienced a mechanical failure.

The pilot managed to safely land the plane in a local farmer’s field off West River Rd.

“Quite a surprise and a shock to some people watching an airplane come down and land in a field,” said OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuk in a Facebook Live video. “That skilled pilot not only saved his life, he also saved his passengers life that was riding along beside him. My hat goes off to that skilled pilot.”

Sanchuk said he was surprised the plane did not flip during the landing due to the terrain. The pilot and his passenger both escaped without injuries.

OPP says Transport Canada has been notified.