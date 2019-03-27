;
Sixty New Hamiltonians are also new Canadians

It was a very special and emotional day for sixty people, who officially become Canadian citizens, being sworn in at the immigration office in Hamilton.

This comes on the same day that a new report looks at how newcomers to Canada are adapting to living in Hamilton.

A sea of red and white, maple leafs and Canadian flags abundant, as Canada gained 60 new citizens at a ceremony today in Hamilton.

Don Jaffray is one of the lead researchers in a new 2018 report by the Hamilton Immigration Partnership Council, that looks at how newcomers are adjusting to life in Hamilton.

Another council member is Leo Nupolu Johnson, a well known human rights activist in Hamilton. He says immigration support needs to happen at the grassroots level.



