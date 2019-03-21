;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Six Nations Police search for missing woman

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: hamilton, Jerri-lyn King, missing, missing person, Six Nations Police


Six Nations police are searching for a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Jerri-Lyn King has not been seen or heard from since March 1. Her mother told police she spoke with her daughter who said she was heading to work but King has not been seen since.

She is described as roughly six-foot-one, with a light complexion, a heavier build, and dark hair with reddish-brown tinge. King was last seen wearing a red and black nylon hooded shirt with KT Gas & Convenience on the back, black or navy pants, and green and brown glasses. Police say she may also have a green sweatshirt and a bag of clothing with her.

King’s mother told police she does not know any of her daughter’s friends or where she could be staying, but that she has picked her up in the Hamilton in the past.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



LATEST STORIES

Six Nations Police search for missing woman

Learning from Champ

Walk for dog guides

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php