Six Nations Police search for missing woman

Six Nations police are searching for a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Jerri-Lyn King has not been seen or heard from since March 1. Her mother told police she spoke with her daughter who said she was heading to work but King has not been seen since.

She is described as roughly six-foot-one, with a light complexion, a heavier build, and dark hair with reddish-brown tinge. King was last seen wearing a red and black nylon hooded shirt with KT Gas & Convenience on the back, black or navy pants, and green and brown glasses. Police say she may also have a green sweatshirt and a bag of clothing with her.

King’s mother told police she does not know any of her daughter’s friends or where she could be staying, but that she has picked her up in the Hamilton in the past.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.