SIU launches investigation after woman fatally killed in police shooting in Hamilton

Photo: SIU investigates after woman fatally killed in police shooting in Hamilton (David Ritchie)

The Province’s police watchdog has been called to investigate the death of a woman following a police-involved shooting in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Witnesses who were at the scene indicate police were called to 320 King Street East just before 1 a.m. for reports of a “disturbed person with a knife.”

The two- storey building located at King Street and Wellington Street North is e-One Vapor, an e-cigarette and e-liquid shop.

Reports say the woman was rushed to hospital without vital signs and later pronouced dead in hospital.

Hamilton police would not comment because the SIU involked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.