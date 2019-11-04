SIU investigating man’s death at Brantford hotel

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man at a Brantford hotel.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called to the Days Inn on Fairview Dr. following an incident Sunday night.

Brantford Police Service officers were on scene alongside members of the Hamilton Police Service.

A staff member from the hotel said no other guests or employees were hurt.

Ontario’s police watchdog (SIU) has just confirmed they are investigating the death of a man last night at this Days Inn in Brantford. Hamilton police were also on scene last night. @morninglive @SIUOntario @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/gku6mq0gqY — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) November 4, 2019

Few details have been given about the incident but the SIU says more information will be released Monday morning.

The SIU is a third-party agency that investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

(Correction: A previous version of this article stated the Hamilton Police Service had left the scene, however, Hamilton officers are still on scene.)