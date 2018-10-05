SIU investigating death in St. Catharines

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the death of a man in St. Catharines Thursday night.

Niagara Regional Police received a call about a man in distress on the Burgoyne Bridge around 7:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC NOTE STC Burgoyne Bridge will be closed for a police investigation / re-opening unknown @ this time. @OPP_GTATraffic Please avoid the area. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 5, 2018

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit, an officer located the 19-year-old man on the bridge.

After a brief interaction with the officer, the man went over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled Friday.

Two SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have information or video evidence is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates interactions between police officers and the public that result in death, serious injury or an allegations of sexual assault.