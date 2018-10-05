;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

SIU investigating death in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: burgoyne bridge, niagara regional police, special investigations unit, st catharines

A shooting in Mississauga have prompted the province's Special Investigations Unit to be called in.

 

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the death of a man in St. Catharines Thursday night.

Niagara Regional Police received a call about a man in distress on the Burgoyne Bridge around 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit, an officer located the 19-year-old man on the bridge.

After a brief interaction with the officer, the man went over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled Friday.

Two SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have information or video evidence is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates interactions between police officers and the public that result in death, serious injury or an allegations of sexual assault.



LATEST STORIES

OPP cracks down on "Big Four" road fatality factors

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Norfolk County

SIU investigating death in St. Catharines

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php