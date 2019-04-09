;
SIU clears officer in shooting at Fort Erie hospital

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local
Tags: douglas memorial hospital, fort erie, niagara regional police, shooting, siu


The SIU has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges against an officer who shot a man, after he stabbed a patient with a large hunting knife.

On May 18, 2018 a 29-year-old man was brought to Douglas Memorial Hospital’s urgent care in Fort Erie because his mental health was deteriorating and he was hearing voices says the SIU.

The man entered another patients room and stabbed a 61-year old man. He then proceeded to roam the hospital hallways with the knife in hand.

Niagara Regional police were called to the hospital and located the man standing down a hallway with a knife. The SIU says the officer told the man to drop the weapon but he ignored the commands and started to charge at him. He got within ten feet when the officer discharged his firearm striking the man once in the abdomen.

The 29-year-old man and the victim he stabbed were transported to a hospital in Buffalo.



SIU clears officer in shooting at Fort Erie hospital

