SIU clears Hamilton cops in shooting death of 19-year-old man

Ontario’s police watchdog says no charges will be laid against Hamilton police in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man last year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says there are “no reasonable grounds” to lay charges against two officers who shot Quinn MacDougall on April 3, 2018.

MacDougall had called Hamilton police several times to report seeing a man with a gun at a car dealership.

Officers went to MacDougall’s home on Caledon Ave. and spoke with the teen in the driveway of a townhouse complex.

The SIU report says a plainclothes officer pulled up in an unmarked vehicle and parked on the opposite side of the street while three other uniformed officers arrived on scene.

The SIU says “suddenly, and without warning” MacDougall charged at the unmarked vehicle with a knife.

Investigators say a nearby officer deployed his taser but it did not have any apparent effect on the teen.

They say the other officers shouted for MacDougall to drop the knife but the teen then raised the knife and directed it at the head of the plainclothes officer who was still sitting inside the vehicle.

The report says the officer quickly rolled up his window and MacDougall took off down the sidewalk. Two officers approached him as he stood behind a nearby car.

The SIU says MacDougall charged at one of the cops with the knife “held above his head, pointed down” towards the officer.

The officer reloaded his taser and deployed it a second time but again, it had no effect.

The SIU says the officer tried to grab his gun while the teen made “several chopping motions” with the knife and yelled, “You want to kill me? You want me to die?”

The report says as MacDougall came within a few feet of the officer, two nearby cops shot him five times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

