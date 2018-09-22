;
SIU called to investigate Burlington shooting

Photo: SIU called to investigate shooting in Burlington (Andrew Collins)

The Special Investigation Unit has been called to examine an early morning shooting in Burlington.

Halton police were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to an Esso gas bar in the area of Appleby Line and Harvester Road, just south of the QEW.

Photo: Halton police on scene at early morning shooting in Burlington (Andrew Collins)

A CHCH News source says a man involved in a crash may have barricaded himself inside the bathroom of the gas station. An armed standoff between the officers and the man resulted in a shooting where two police officers were injured.

Reports suggest one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Halton police would not confirm any of these details or the extent of any injuries.

A police command unit has been set up, police tape has blocked the perimeter of the gas station and forensic investigators are on scene.

More to come…



