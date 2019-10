It was called an anti-bullying football game, celebrating the life of 14-year-old Devan Selvey.

Sir Winston Churchill’s football team ran onto the field, arm and arm, wearing purple socks.

Devan’s mother attended the football game in support of her son.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses.

A visitation will be held on Oct. 11, 2019.

Kelly Botelho was there.