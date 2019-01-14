;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Sir John A. MacDonald’s society gathered to celebrate his birthday

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: birthday, canada, Glasgow, gore park, prime minister, sir john a macdonald


Hamilton’s Sir John A. MacDonald society gathered at Gore Park to remember Canada’s first Prime Minister. The event was a celebration of MacDonald’s birthday. Technically, he was born on January 11th in Glasgow but the society celebrates on the closest Sunday at 2 pm. They do it at the Gore Park statue every year. The statue is the first of MacDonald in Canada following his death in 1891. MacDonald has been a controversial figure with critics pointing to his role in creating the residential school system and the Indian Act as reasons not to celebrate him.



LATEST STORIES

Sir John A. MacDonald's society gathered to celebrate his birthday

Bill 66 is stirring controversy after Environment Hamilton raises alarms

Cold Winter weather hasn't stopped people Celebrating Winter Winefest

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php