Simoni Lawrence sets new CFL record for tackles in a game

By
Laura Brody
-

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence was all over the field in Winnipeg yesterday. He set a new CFL record for tackles in a game with 17 in Hamilton’s dominating victory. Justin Dunk keeps up with them all.

