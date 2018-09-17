Signs for municipal candidate vandalised

Things are heating up locally as the municipal elections inch closer.

Vandalism and recent incidents of stealing campaign signs have been reported to Halton Police. A candidate running for Council in Ward 2 in Burlington who caught vandals on camera.

In the video, a person is on a bicycle carrying some-type of sign. A second person wearing a hoodie gets back on his bike after picking up a similar sign.

Video and pictures were captured by camera’s outside the home of Burlington resident and Ward 2 candidate, Kimberly Calderbank.

“All of my signs were removed from their stakes so, poles still in ground, signs literally taken right off the stakes.”

She says it happened Friday night around 11 o’clock.

“It’s a scary thing when your own personal house is attacked in this type of way.”

She says all of her signs were removed from front yards around her neighbourhood and spots across ward two.

“It’s obviously a personal attack against my campaign. There are front yards that had multiple mayoral candidates with my sign. Mine were taken, others remained.”

Calderbank says she filed a police report, but Halton Police would not comment on whether or not they believe this is a targeted attack or if they’ve launched an official investigation.

Calderbank is receiving support from her fellow running-mates.

“If it’s directly targeted towards her then that’s extremely terrible to hear.”

Michael Jones says at 3:30 this morning he caught teenagers tossing around signs in his street.

“It’s expensive to run a campaign and it’s time consuming and we should all be treated equally.”

Lisa Kearns, also running for Ward 2 issued this statement on twitter saying:

“I am disheartened to hear that a candidate’s campaign was attacked. That is truly unacceptable and not only an attack on Kimberly Calderbank, but on our democracy. This behaviour is unethical & illegal – I stand for respect in this municipal election.”

Calderbank says she believes in running a positive and collaborative campaign in the best interest of the community.

“I hope that people do their home work. Get to know your candidates that you’re getting behind and don’t fall for everything you read online.”