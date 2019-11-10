Significant snowfall on its way

Environment Canada is warning of a potential significant snowfall on Monday. A developing low pressure system will track south of the Lower Great Lakes and will bring snow into portions of southern Ontario Sunday night into Monday. Due to lake enhancement, areas near the Hamilton and Niagara region have the potential to receive near 10 to 15 cm snow by Monday evening.

There is still considerable uncertainty with regards to the track of this system thus the northern edge of significant snow.

Travel may be impacted Monday due to the snow accumulation on the road.