Significant snowfall expected to blanket Southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Southern Ontario with significant snowfall expected to blanket the region.

A low-pressure system will bring snow to Southwestern Ontario beginning overnight Friday which will spread eastward to the Golden Horseshoe Area (GHA) on Saturday morning.

Hamilton and Niagara Region are expected to see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow while some areas in Halton Region could see up to 20 centimetres.

Strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h will create areas of local blowing snow in the GHA. A brief period of rain is also possible late Saturday. The snow or rain will ease to flurries overnight Saturday night.

The weather agency says visibility will be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which can make travel hazardous. Motorists should be prepared to adjust driving habits with changing road conditions.