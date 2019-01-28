‘Significant snowfall’ expected for Hamilton, Halton, Niagara

Southern Ontario residents are bracing for another dose of winter weather with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall Monday.

Environment Canada says a snowfall warning is in effect for most of the Golden Horseshoe Area including Hamilton and Halton regions.

Heavy snow is expected to begin late Monday morning and continue into the evening. Areas closest to Lake Ontario may get hit with the highest amounts of snowfall due to extra moisture from the lake.

The weather agency says the messy weather is the result of an Alberta Clipper that will cross the area.

Drivers should anticipate a significant impact on the evening commute Monday and Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada warns surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara Region including Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines, and Grimsby.

The region will see slightly less snowfall but will still experience dangerous road conditions and reduced visibility due to heavy and blowing snow.