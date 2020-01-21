Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Entering its third season, 2019 Critics’ Choice nomineeGORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK follows Gordon Ramsay as he drivesacross the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today’s social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors.So, Ramsay tries to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster –all in just 24 hours. First, he sends in a team to record secret surveillance.Then, he goes undercover to experience the problems firsthand.Finally, he brings in his team of designers, decorators, chefs and more to transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future. It all builds to the end of the 24 hours, when grand re-openings of these restaurants are held for the public.