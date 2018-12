Two men are in custody after shots were fired on Hamilton Mountain.

It happened just before noon in the residential area of Limeridge Rd. W. and West 5th St.

No one was injured.

Police say that the alleged shooters did not appear to be aiming at anyone. At least one shot was fired at the ground.

The number of shots fired is unknown.

Officials say that there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is still ongoing.