Shots fired in Ancaster, no injuries reported: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating after shots were fired in Ancaster overnight.

A resident called police around 12:30 a.m. Monday to report the sound of gunshots coming from an empty field near Southcote Rd. and Book Rd.

Officers responded to the area and located several shell casings on the ground.

Police say it doesn’t appear anyone was struck by the bullets. No suspects have been identified.

Investigators canvassed the area to talk to nearby residents.

The scene has been cleared but police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police.