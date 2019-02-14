Shots fired in a road rage incident on Hwy 403 near Brantford

Hamilton police say it was a road rage incident that could have been deadly, after shots were fired on highway 403 near Brantford Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 am, a male was driving eastbound on the highway when he noticed a vehicle driving aggressively. The suspect began tailgating the victims car and eventually passed him and then slowed down to come alongside it. At that point multiple shots were fired at the car before speeding off.

Police say the victim followed the attacker off of the LINC into a residential neighbourhood off Upper James at Fortissimo drive and Connell crescent in an effort to get the licence plate.

At that point the gunman got out of the car and fired several more rounds towards the victims car. The victim was not injured and quickly left the area and called police.

Police say as of now this appears to be a random, isolated situation of extreme road rage. Police have no indication that these two men knew each other.

The gunman is described as male, with light brown skin, 6’2, in his 20’s, 200 + lbs, wearing a dark toque, jacket and boots. He was driving a dark grey 4 door sedan.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.