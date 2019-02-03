;
Shooting in Milton

An update to a story we first told you about yesterday.

Neighbours are in disbelief after a young man was gunned down in his car in a condo complex in Milton yesterday.

Those who live in the area heard multiple gunshots, and describe the frantic moments.

Shots rang out as kids were playing outside of a condo complex in Milton.

It happened at around 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon at Maple Crossings Condos at Maple Avenue and Main Street East.

Halton Regional Police are looking for two men who got away in a dark coloured BMW car.

The lead detective in this case told me that its still unclear whether the attackers and the victim are known to each other, adding that the motive behind this shooting is still being investigated.

Police were asking people to stay clear of the area yesterday, as the gunman was on the loose, and they didn’t want anyone interfering with an active crime scene.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

There was another man in the vehicle with the victim at the time of the shooting. He was unharmed. Police say that man is cooperating with authorities, and say they haven’t had a chance to really speak to the victim because of his condition.



