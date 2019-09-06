‘She The North’ Bianca Andreescu moves on to US Open final

Bianca Andreescu has become the first Canadian to reach the singles final at the US Open in New York.

The 19-year-old beat Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the semifinal match on Thursday.

She now faces 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams for the championship on Saturday.

The pair played each other at the Rogers Cup final in Toronto last month but Williams was forced to retire early due to back spasms.

The match will be Andreescu’s first appearance in the US Open final, while Williams will be trying for her 24th Grand Slam title.

Canadians have been voicing their support online for the Mississauga teen. On Twitter, #SheTheNorth has been trending across the country.