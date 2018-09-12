Sexuality educator launches YouTube series on sex-ed

In response to the rollback of the 2015 Ontario Health and Physical Education program, an Ontario sexuality educator has developed a series of YouTube videos featuring the “new” curriculum.

Nadine Thornhill has taught both the “old” version of the sex-ed curriculum and the revised one brought in by Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government in 2015. She launched her web series on Sept. 10 and hopes it will become a resource for parents and educators to find effective ways of communicating with youth about sexual issues.

To check out the videos, click here.