Sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Ontario Provincial Police is searching for a 51-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Kenneth Froude is currently bound by a long term supervision order after serving a sentence for break and enter, sexual assault, and sexual assault with a weapon.

He is known to frequent Kingston, London, Iroquois Falls, Timmins, the Greater Toronto Area and other parts of Ontario.

Froude is described as being five-foot-eleven, 152 lbs, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673.