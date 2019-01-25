Sex offender sentenced for violating parole by working at the Binbrook fair

A 52-year-old Stoney Creek woman known for being serial killer Paul Bernardo’s number one fan and a convicted sex offender herself, pleaded guilty to violating her parole condition that prohibited her from being around kids.

Justice Berdnt Zabel sentenced Lori Kooger to 30 days behind bars, plus 191 days already served. Zabel said in court that he has considered her guilty plea a sign of remorse.

She was also sentenced to three years probation and must abide by section 161 of the criminal code of Canada, which states an offender must not attend public parks, playgrounds, community centers, or any areas where children under 16 are present or are expected to be present.

This comes after the 52-year-old plead guilty to breaching a court order to stay away from children when she took a job at the Binbrook fair in September. In a statement posted to their Facebook page following her arrest, the fair says she was not employed by the fair but by the provider of midway rides through a temp agency.

Kooger will now be required to provide a copy of the court order to any employer or employment agency in the future.

Kooger was convicted in 2011 of two counts of sexual interference with a 12-year-old boy in Durham region. She was also infamously known for being serial killer Paul Bernardo’s number one fan in the 90s during his trial and was said to have written him love letters.