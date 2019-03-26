Several vehicle windows smashed overnight in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating after several vehicles had windows smashed overnight in the city’s west end.

Police say they received of a number of mischief reports in the areas of Dundurn St., York Blvd., Queen St. North and Main St. West.

Danielle Antwi lives in the area and woke up to find the two passenger side windows of her car broken.

She says her vehicle and seven others that were in a private parking lot on Dundurn St. were vandalized during the overnight hours.

Antwi and some of her neighbours contacted the Hamilton police non-emergency line and were told to file an online report.

Investigators are looking into the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police.