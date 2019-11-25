Several tourists fall ill aboard docked cruise ship

Several people have fallen ill aboard a docked cruise ship in California.

Six people had to receive treatment for flu-like symptoms on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Norwegian Joy Cruise Ship was docked in Los Angeles after a trip to the Panama Canal.

“They took all the pillows in the rooms and they were sanitizing those and then when we got off the ship, you know, they had the Hazmat suits on and they were sanitizing all the rooms,” said passenger Judy Lukos.

Four of the victims had to be taken to local hospitals.

Officials say none of the six passengers suffered life-threatening illnesses.