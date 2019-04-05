;
2017 BEA Winners
Service Dogs in School

A Burlington boy with autism is looking forward to the day he can bring his service dog to school, and thanks to his mother’s hard work, that day has become closer to a reality.

Dog’s trained by the Lions Foundation aren’t cheap by any means. Breeding and training each puppy costs $25,000. Thanks to donations, no family has to pay a cent for the dog. Over the past 34 years, charitable events like next month’s Pet Value Walk for Dog Guides have raised $34-million.

Phil Perkins reports.



