Serious collision shuts down Highway 6: OPP

Category: Hamilton
Tags: highway 403, highway 5, highway 6


Four people have been rushed to hospital, including one person in serious condition, after a crash on Highway 6.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the highway between Highway 403 and Highway 5.

Ontario Provincial Police says the collision involved a transport truck, a dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

Both truck drivers and two people in the passenger vehicle were taken to hospital. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says one of the victims is suffering from life threatening injuries.

All lanes of Highway 6 have been shut down.



