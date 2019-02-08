Serial killer Bruce McArthur to be sentenced Friday

Serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to be sentenced Friday in a Toronto courtroom.

The self-employed landscaper pleaded guilty last week to murdering eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

The Crown is seeking a life sentence with no chance of parole for 50 years.

Earlier this week, prosecutors laid out the horrific details of McArthur’s crimes during a sentencing hearing in Toronto.

The victims’ families, friends and spectators were warned by the crown that the specifics of the murders will be gruesome.

McArthur, 67, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018 and charged in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Police recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a home in Toronto where McArthur worked while the remains of an eighth man was found in a nearby ravine.

Investigators found victims’ belongings in McArthur’s apartment, including a bracelet, jewellery and a notebook. They also found a duffel bag containing duct tape, a surgical glove, rope, zip ties, a bungee cord and syringes in McArthur’s bedroom along with the DNA of several victims inside his van.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but when there are several convictions, the court can impose consecutive periods of parole ineligibility.

