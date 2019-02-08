;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Serial killer Bruce McArthur to be sentenced Friday

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Abdulbasir Faizi, Andrew Kinsman, Bruce McArthur, Dean Lisowick, Kirushna Kanagaratnam, Majeed Kayhan, Selim Esen, serial killer, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Soroush Mahmudi

Serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to be sentenced Friday in a Toronto courtroom.

The self-employed landscaper pleaded guilty last week to murdering eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

The Crown is seeking a life sentence with no chance of parole for 50 years.

Earlier this week, prosecutors laid out the horrific details of McArthur’s crimes during a sentencing hearing in Toronto.

The victims’ families, friends and spectators were warned by the crown that the specifics of the murders will be gruesome.

McArthur, 67, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018 and charged in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Police recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a home in Toronto where McArthur worked while the remains of an eighth man was found in a nearby ravine.

Investigators found victims’ belongings in McArthur’s apartment, including a bracelet, jewellery and a notebook. They also found a duffel bag containing duct tape, a surgical glove, rope, zip ties, a bungee cord and syringes in McArthur’s bedroom along with the DNA of several victims inside his van.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but when there are several convictions, the court can impose consecutive periods of parole ineligibility.

CHCH News reporter Lisa Hepfner will be live tweeting from the courtroom. Follow @LisaHepfnerCHCH for the latest details.



LATEST STORIES

Serial killer Bruce McArthur to be sentenced Friday

Another icy morning with classes cancelled for many students across the region

Niagara College's Annual Career Fair

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php