Sentencing hearing for Shane Melarkey, found guilty of assaulting a teenager in 2017

Posted:
Sean McClymont was airlifted to the Hamilton General Hospital. His parents told that brain surgery was required immediately or their 17 year old son would die.

The St. Catharines court heard that McClymont went to a house party with a friend in June of 2017 and got into a fight with Shane Melarkey, who was twenty-five at the time.

Melarkey picked up a 6-ft long tree branch and hit McClymont in the back of the head who then suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

Melarkey stood up in court, turned to the victim’s parents and expressed his remorse.

Melarkey was found guilty of aggravated assault, and will spend the next 10 months in jail.



