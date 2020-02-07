Sentencing expected for woman who threw chair off Toronto balcony

The 20-year-old woman who was caught on video throwing a chair from a high-rise in downtown Toronto is scheduled to be in court for a sentencing hearing on Friday.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing danger to life in Nov. 2019.

She was arrested after a video showing a woman throw a chair and other items off a condo balcony which overlooks a major highway went viral online.

The chair crashed down 45 storeys near a woman with a child in a stroller. No one was injured in the incident.

Prosecutors are asking for a six-month prison sentence, while Zoia’s lawyer says he’ll seek a suspended sentence that would mean she would not spend any time behind bars.

RELATED STORIES

Sentencing delayed for ‘Chair Girl’

19-year-old Toronto woman charged after chair thrown from balcony

Toronto police identify woman who allegedly threw chair off balcony

Woman sought after allegedly throwing chair off high balcony in Toronto