Sentencing expected for woman who threw chair off Toronto balcony

By
Shayla Vize
-

The 20-year-old woman who was caught on video throwing a chair from a high-rise in downtown Toronto is scheduled to be in court for a sentencing hearing on Friday.

Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing danger to life in Nov. 2019.

She was arrested after a video showing a woman throw a chair and other items off a condo balcony which overlooks a major highway went viral online.

The chair crashed down 45 storeys near a woman with a child in a stroller. No one was injured in the incident.

Prosecutors are asking for a six-month prison sentence, while Zoia’s lawyer says he’ll seek a suspended sentence that would mean she would not spend any time behind bars.

