Senior in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Hamilton

A 75-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton.

It happened around 9:55 p.m. Monday on Cannon St., just west of Upper Sherman St. Ave.

Police say a car collided with a SUV in an intersection. The SUV flipped onto its side and the driver had to be extricated by Hamilton firefighters. He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police allege the driver of the car, a 45-year-old Hamilton man, was impaired by a drug at the time of the collision.



Senior in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Hamilton

