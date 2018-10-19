;
Woman, 88, dies after being ‘knocked to the ground’, Hamilton police investigate

Hamilton police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was knocked to the ground while trying to get into a vehicle on Tuesday.

It happened in front of an apartment building at 950 Fennel Ave. East. shortly after 11:30 a.m.

She suffered a serious upper-body injury and was taken to hospital where she died the following day.

The driver of the vehicle, an 84-year-old Hamilton woman, is cooperating with police.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.



