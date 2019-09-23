Second teen charged with attempted murder in Milton stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Milton last week.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and robbery.

The stabbing took place Sept. 17 on Scott Blvd. where a male was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Halton police previously charged 18-year-old Hunter Kershaw with attempt to commit murder, robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle in the attack.

Police are still investigating the location of a third suspect.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 905-825-4777, ext. 2415 or 2416.