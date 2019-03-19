;
Second suspect arrested in Hamilton shooting last month

23-year-old Tyrell Edwards-Lafleur from Toronto has been arrested after a shooting on Barton st. in February.

Hamilton police say Edwards-Lafleur was arrested Monday morning at a Markham hotel by York Regional police.

He is charged with attempt murder with firearm, robbery with firearm, possession contrary to order, point firearm and intimidation.

Police are asking for witnesses who have information about this shooting to contact Det Mike Ebert at 905-546-4167 or CrimeStoppers.

 

