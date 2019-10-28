Second man arrested in stabbing at Hamilton café

Hamilton police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a Westdale café.

Joseph Barham-Ferguson turned himself into police on Oct. 25. He has been charged with aggravated assault and fail to comply youth sentence.

The charges stem from an altercation that happened at West Lounge Café on Oct. 5.

Police say two men assaulted another man at the bar, and the victim was stabbed.

They say one of the suspects also pointed a gun at the victim during the fight.

Police previously charged 20-year-old Fuhill Badei with several firearm-related offences and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with additional information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Sami Haddad at 905-546-3817.

