Second Canadian flight has left Wuhan

By
Chantel Grillo
-

A second Canadian plane landed in the region of Hubei Province in China Monday morning to bring home more Canadians who have asked to return from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The plane will be bringing back the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated. They will arrive in Trenton tomorrow where they will be quarantined.

