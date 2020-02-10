Second Canadian flight has left Wuhan

A second Canadian plane landed in the region of Hubei Province in China Monday morning to bring home more Canadians who have asked to return from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Update on the second Canadian flight from #Wuhan: The plane has departed with 185 passengers on board. It will stop to refuel in Vancouver and then continue onward to @CanadianForces Base #Trenton. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) February 10, 2020

The plane will be bringing back the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated. They will arrive in Trenton tomorrow where they will be quarantined.