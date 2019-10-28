Second arrest made in Cannon st. shooting

Hamilton police have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that happened at a Tim Horton’s parking lot in September.

On October 25, a 17-year-old teen was arrested in the area of Park Street South and Bold St. Police say the teen had a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his possession at the time.

This is the second arrest in this case, an 18-year old man was taken into custody earlier this month.

The teen is facing a number of firearm and drug related charges. He also had two outstanding warrants from the Peel region.