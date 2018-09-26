Searching for the thief who stole donations to Mac kids from a local Dairy Queen

Surveillance footage captures a man breaking into a Dairy Queen and stealing a charity donation box. The box had hundreds of dollars in it and is part of the Waterdown store’s efforts to raise money for McMaster Children’s hospital.

It happened around 4 am last Friday. A man drives his Chevy truck to the Waterdown Dairy Queen, where he breaks open the drive through window, jumps in and grabs the box.

The video went viral after manager Jayne Scala posted it on Facebook. What upset Jayne wasn’t the break in, but what the money means to her family business.

Her little brother was at Sick Kids hospital in Toronto for years. He was then at McMaster hospital before he died at age 37.

“My mom and dad always believed in helping the hospital and helping the people in the hospital and that rubbed off on me.”

Over the past 18 years, this location has raised over $250 000 for McMaster Children’s hospital. The money has helped fund equipment like blanket warmers and portable pumps so kids can go home.

Detectives continue to investigate all the tips given by viewers of this viral video. They have not made any arrests as of yet.