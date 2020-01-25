Search for Holly Clarke continues

The search for the missing Hamilton woman Holly Clarke continued this afternoon. It started at the Eucharist Church at 130 Victoria Avenue just before 12:00 p.m. and is expected to last a couple hours this afternoon.

The search is being lead by a group titled “Holly Clarke Search” which aims to assist in finding the 27-year-old.

Clarke has been missing since January 11th. She was last seen on leaving her home in Hamilton, south of the downtown area, near Barton and Sanford Ave at approximately 4-4:30 PM local time.

CHCH will have more on the evening news tonight at 6:00 p.m.