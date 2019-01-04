Search continues for St. Catharines teen missing for 8 months

It’s been eight months since St. Catharines teen Quinton Bingley went missing and police say they’re no closer to finding him.

They are hoping the winter closure of the Welland canal will provide new clues into his whereabouts.

Today, members of Niagara police’s marine team were out walking along the banks of the nearly drained canal.

“Now that the Seaway has closed down the shipping season and they lower the water levels in certain parts of the canal, we are going to be able to do a ground search between lock 1 and lock 2.” Phil Gavin, Niagara Regional police.

18-year-old Quinton was last seen on the night of May 25th, when he was dropped off at home by friends. His personal belongings, including his cell phone and wallet, were left in his house, leaving friends and family baffled.

Police say they have received several tips since the teen’s disappearance last spring, but none have helped bring him home.

Police search teams are expected to be out again Friday.