Sealtest Milk Recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Agropur Co-operative is recalling Sealtest brand milk in Ontario and Quebec because it is contaminated with sanitizer. The recall involves Sealtest skim milk, one per cent, two per cent, and 3.25 per cent milk in various sizes with best before dates of February 8th. In Quebec, L’ecole, c’est nourissant brand’s two per cent milk in just 150 ml cartons, with the same date. Food contaminated with sanitizer may not look or smell spoiled, however, consumption may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. There has been one reported illness linked to the products.