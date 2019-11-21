Scottish politician facing sex charges

A former Scottish political leader is making headlines in the U.K. Alex Salmond appeared in court today accused of sex crimes that include attempting to rape a woman at the leader’s official residence. Salmond faces a total of 14 charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against 10 women. But, he’s denying them all. The 64-year-old said outside Edinburgh’s High Court today that he is innocent of all charges.
