Schools placed in hold & secure while Hamilton police investigate shooting

Several Hamilton schools were placed in hold and secure this morning while police investigated shots fired in the area of King St E and Gage St N.

Police say evidence at the scene confirm shots were fired but there were no reported injuries. They believe this was an targeted incident.

HPS continues to investigate possible gunshots near King & Gage in #HamOnt. There is a heavy police presence in the area and there are no reported injuries. Bernie Custis, Prince or Wales, Adelaide Hoodless, Memorial, St. Ann’s and Holy Name of Jesus are in Hold and Secure. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 18, 2019

The schools were in hold and secure for approximately 90 minutes.

Anyone with information or surveillance cameras in the area are asked to contact Detective Chris Gates at (905)546-2919.