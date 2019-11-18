Schools placed in hold & secure while Hamilton police investigate shooting

Several Hamilton schools were placed in hold and secure this morning while police investigated shots fired in the area of King St E and Gage St N.

Police say evidence at the scene confirm shots were fired but there were no reported injuries. They believe this was an targeted incident.

The schools were in hold and secure for approximately 90 minutes.

Anyone with information or surveillance cameras in the area are asked to contact Detective Chris Gates at (905)546-2919.

