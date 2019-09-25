School support staff set to start work-to-rule campaign Monday

Ontario’s educational workers are set to start a work-to-rule campaign next week after contract talks broke down over the weekend.

Discussions involving the province and the Canadian Union of Public Employees are set to resume Saturday and Sunday. If no deal is reached, 55,000 education workers will start their work-to-rule on Monday.

The head of the workers’ bargaining agent says custodians, clerical workers, and early childhood educators will stop working overtime and performing any extra duties.

The union has issued a required five days’ notice to put it in a legal strike position.

Public school teachers and education workers have been working with an expired contract since Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining.