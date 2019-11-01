High winds overnight have led to numerous power outages throughout the Golden Horseshoe. The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board has announced two school closures due to power failures. Since there will be a delay in restoring power, the board has announced that Rockton Elementary School (Beverly campus only) and Spring Valley Elementary School will be closed today, November 1st. Childcare is also closed.
