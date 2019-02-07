School closures and cancellations for Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Cancellations:
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All transportation is cancelled but schools are OPEN.
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: All school are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Grand Erie District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Hamilton District Christian High School: School is closed.
Hillfield Strathallan College: School is closed.
Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority: School is closed.
Lyonsgate Montessori School: School is closed.
Kehila Jewish Community Day School in Hamilton is closed.
Hamilton Calvin Christian School is closed.
Halton Waldorf School is closed.
Open:
Peel District School Board: All buses are running and all schools are open.
Niagara College: Campuses are open today and all classes and activities are running as scheduled.
Brock University: Campuses are open today with normal operations.
Mohawk College: Campuses are open and classes are running.
McMaster University: Campuses are open and classes are running.
