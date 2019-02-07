;
School closures and cancellations for Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019

Category: Ontario
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Cancellations:

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All transportation is cancelled but schools are OPEN.

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: All school are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Grand Erie District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Hamilton District Christian High School: School is closed.

Hillfield Strathallan College: School is closed.

Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority: School is closed.

Lyonsgate Montessori School: School is closed.

Kehila Jewish Community Day School in Hamilton is closed.

Hamilton Calvin Christian School is closed.

Halton Waldorf School is closed.

Open:

Peel District School Board: All buses are running and all schools are open.

Niagara College: Campuses are open today and all classes and activities are running as scheduled.

Brock University: Campuses are open today with normal operations.

Mohawk College: Campuses are open and classes are running.

McMaster University: Campuses are open and classes are running.



