School closures and bus cancellations for Wed. Feb. 6, 2019

Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Cancellations:

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Grand Erie District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards: All transportation is cancelled but schools are OPEN.

Durham District and Durham Catholic District school boards: All buses are cancelled but school remain OPEN.

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: All school are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Peel District School Board: All schools are closed including before and after school programs and night school.

District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board: All school are closed and transportation is cancelled.

Hamilton French Catholic School Board: All schools are closed.

Providence Christian School: School is closed.

Hamilton District Christian High School:School is closed.

Hamilton Calvin Christian School: School is closed.

Hillfield Strathallan College: School is closed.

Appleby College: School is closed.

Lyonsgate Montessori School: School is closed.

McMaster University: All campuses are closed.

Brock University: All campuses are closed.

Wilfrid Laurier University: Waterloo and Brantford campuses and Kitchener location are closed today due to severe weather.

Mohawk College: All campuses are closed.

Trinity Christian School in Burlington: School is cancelled.

Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority: School is closed.

École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité in Oakville: School is closed due to the weather.

Columbia International College: Academic buildings are closed.

Halton Waldorf School is closed.



