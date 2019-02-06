School closures and bus cancellations for Wed. Feb. 6, 2019
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Cancellations:
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Grand Erie District School Board: All schools are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards: All transportation is cancelled but schools are OPEN.
Durham District and Durham Catholic District school boards: All buses are cancelled but school remain OPEN.
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board: All school are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Peel District School Board: All schools are closed including before and after school programs and night school.
District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board: All school are closed and transportation is cancelled.
Hamilton French Catholic School Board: All schools are closed.
Providence Christian School: School is closed.
Hamilton District Christian High School:School is closed.
Hamilton Calvin Christian School: School is closed.
Hillfield Strathallan College: School is closed.
Appleby College: School is closed.
Lyonsgate Montessori School: School is closed.
McMaster University: All campuses are closed.
Brock University: All campuses are closed.
Wilfrid Laurier University: Waterloo and Brantford campuses and Kitchener location are closed today due to severe weather.
Mohawk College: All campuses are closed.
Trinity Christian School in Burlington: School is cancelled.
Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority: School is closed.
École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité in Oakville: School is closed due to the weather.
Columbia International College: Academic buildings are closed.
Halton Waldorf School is closed.
